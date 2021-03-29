Threat Stack Cloud Security Platform now offers real-time threat and anomaly detection in the cloud

Threat Stack announced the Threat Stack Cloud Security Platform now offers new security analytics. Threat Stack now allows organizations to proactively assess and strengthen an organization’s security posture by quickly accessing, filtering, and visualizing security data.

The sheer volume of cloud security data makes it challenging for businesses to find meaningful insights into risky user behaviors and anomalies.

Threat Stack’s enhanced platform with security analytics solves this problem by delivering transparency into behavior associated with the cloud management console, user identities, sensitive data, and anomalous activities directly within the platform.

The Threat Stack platform presents valuable security analytics in a highly visual, easy to consume user interface directly within the Threat Stack platform.

These insights allow security teams to identify risk trends proactively. With security analytics, Threat Stack customers decrease MTTK and MTTR simultaneously by more effectively investigating and responding to risk across their cloud infrastructure and applications.

“Security analytics are often made available by way of complex reporting tools and separate applications that reside outside the security team’s risk assessment, triage, and remediation workflows,” said Brian Ahern, CEO, Threat Stack.

“Our platform with security analytics provides a holistic view of a company’s security posture, so teams can filter data by specific areas of concern, fix associated issues, and strategically make use of their security and IT teams.”