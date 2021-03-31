Zimperium partners with Oracle to help enterprises combat advanced mobile threats

Zimperium announced that it is collaborating with Oracle to offer Zimperium’s mobile threat defense (MTD) solutions on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

The two companies are working together to help enterprises around the world combat advanced mobile threats.

Zimperium offers the only real-time, on-device, machine learning-based protection against Android, iOS and Chromebooks threats.

Zimperium zIPS protects mobile endpoints against device compromises, network-based risks, phishing, and mobile malware.

And Zimperium MAPS (Mobile Application Protection Suite) identifies security, privacy and compliance risks during mobile app development and protects apps from attacks while in use.

Zimperium now joins a notable group of ISV partners that Oracle has selected for comprehensive sales and marketing support, as well as go-to-market initiatives enabled through its Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

“We are excited to work with Zimperium, the provider of the only MTD solution that runs natively in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure,” said Dave Profozich, senior vice president, Oracle ISV Ecosystem, Oracle.

“With Zimperium, Oracle customers can help protect the mobile endpoints and applications that are enabling crucial initiatives such as remote working, bring your own device (BYOD) and zero trust.”

Zimperium is a new security Oracle Cloud Marketplace partnership with real-time, on-device machine learning-based protection.

While native OCI features help establish the robust security of the platform with simple, prescriptive, and automated security services, Zimperium complements these protections for customers who utilize both Oracle and Zimperium to secure their workloads.

“Our direct working relationship with Oracle protects enterprises around the world against advanced mobile threats and risks,” said Shridhar Mittal, CEO of Zimperium.

“Our mutual customers benefit from OCI’s global scalability and cost savings, as well as from Oracle’s world-class cloud solution architects working closely with Zimperium engineering to accelerate automation, deployment and delivery of solutions for high performance, large scale and secure environments.”