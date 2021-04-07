Zyxel launches XGS1250-12 12-Port Web-Managed Multi-Gigabit Switch for homes and offices

Zyxel Networks announced the launch of XGS1250-12 12-Port Web-Managed Multi-Gigabit Switch with 3-Port 10G and 1-Port 10G SFP+.

Designed to optimize high-bandwidth applications in the home and office, such as HD multimedia content creation and storage, and high-speed WiFi 6 data and IoT traffic, the versatile XGS1250-12 switch features three multi-Gigabit ports to eliminate network bottlenecks for devices such as 10G NAS or servers, WiFi 6 access points and new 2.5G motherboards.

XGS1250-12 can be easily managed through an intuitive browser-based graphical user interface (GUI).

The switch features eight Gigabit Ethernet ports, one 10G SFP+ port, and three Multi-Gigabit ports that support five speeds: 10 Gbps, 5 Gbps, 2.5 Gbps, 1 Gbps and 1 Gbps.

The highest common link speed is automatically and independently negotiated with each connected device.

The operating speed of each port is indicated by an easy-to-read five-color LED. Networks can be easy upgraded to Multi-Gigabit while retaining existing Cat 5e cable infrastructures, thereby minimizing cost and saving time.

Benefits of XGS1250-12 12-Port Web-Managed Multi-Gigabit Switch

Increase network bandwidth capacity up to 10x – XGS1250-12 features three Multi-Gigabit ports and one 10G SFP+ port, each supporting speeds up to 10 Gbps. The multiple 10G-capable ports provide unparalleled versatility to maximize the performance of 10G-capable devices in home or office environments.

XGS1250-12 12-Port Web-Managed Multi-Gigabit Switch with 3-Port 10G and 1-Port 10G SFP+ carries a five-year warranty and is available now through all Zyxel authorized resellers and e-commerce partners at a street price of $219.99.