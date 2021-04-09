Alation Cloud Service fuels data intelligence across hybrid cloud environments

Alation launched Alation Cloud Service, a comprehensive cloud-based platform for data intelligence. Alation Cloud Service offers a simple, fast way to drive data intelligence across an organization’s hybrid architecture.

The new offering results in faster time to value, lower maintenance and administration overhead, and enables customers to leverage innovations faster through continuous integration and deployment options.

Alation Cloud Service drives data intelligence with its ability to connect to virtually any data source, in the cloud or on-premises, via cloud-native connectors.

The cloud service is available through Alation and on Amazon Web Services (AWS) via AWS Marketplace, providing customers with new and convenient fulfillment options.

This new offering meets the growing expectations for organizations deploying Alation at an enterprise-wide scale.

The service improves on Alation’s award-winning user experience by empowering organizations to get faster time to value from their data while minimizing IT and administrative overhead.

Through continuous integration and deployment options, organizations can leverage the platform’s newest features via ongoing upgrades without latency or disruptions.

“We’ve always believed that speed to deployment and time to value are fundamental strengths of Alation’s platform. Alation Cloud Service doubles down on that value proposition,” said Satyen Sangani, CEO and co-founder, Alation.

“Now, not only does Alation’s ease-of-use drive adoption, but new deployment options allow organizations to innovate and collaborate on data faster than ever before.”

“Alation Cloud Service provides the full benefits of the Alation Data Catalog while leveraging new catalog features faster with zero administrative overhead.

“This allows us to focus on our core business innovation and better serve our customers,” said Oliver Bauer, Senior Director, Vistaprint.

“Security, disaster recovery, and availability zones from Alation & AWS combine to provide an enterprise-grade data intelligence platform that organizations couldn’t achieve as easily in their own on-premises environments,” said Stewart Bond, Research Director, Data Integration and Intelligence Software, IDC.

“Organizations are looking to use their data to innovate faster. That’s why we’re modernizing their architectures to the cloud with the help of solutions like the Alation Cloud Service, now available in AWS Marketplace,” said Jorge A. Lopez, Global Lead, Big Data & Analytics Partner Strategy, AWS.

“We’re pleased to work with Alation to help customers answer key questions about their data, making it easier for them to find, discover, and govern the data they need to transform their business.”