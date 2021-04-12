Jonathon Dixon joins Cloudflare as VP and GM, Asia Pacific

Cloudflare announced the appointment of Jonathon Dixon as Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific, bringing with him more than 20 years of enterprise leadership experience in the IT industry, working for companies including IBM, Cisco and Amazon Web Services.

In his last role, Jonathon was responsible for the enterprise business segment at Amazon Web Services for Asia Pacific & Japan. Jonathon is based in Singapore, where Cloudflare’s APAC headquarters are located.

Cloudflare first invested in APAC nearly a decade ago, expanding its network into Tokyo in 2010, just months after launching.

Today, Cloudflare’s global network spans more than 200 cities in more than 100 countries, including 44 cities across Asia Pacific.

Cloudflare is planning further expansion in the region as it continues to grow its network globally.

“Asia Pacific represents the world’s largest population with more than 4.3 billion people, and 53 percent of them are online.

“Cloudflare continues to innovate and invest in leadership to deliver a faster, more reliable, and more secure Internet experience throughout the region, and worldwide,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO of Cloudflare.

“Asia Pacific has always been an important part of the world for Cloudflare, and Jonathon is a seasoned leader who brings a wealth of experience across many countries and channel environments.

“We welcome him, and look forward to helping power more Asian businesses as the world relies on the Internet more than ever.”

With millions of Internet properties on Cloudflare’s network, the company already has many customers in the region, including Canva and Mahindra & Mahindra.

“Internet traffic levels are higher than ever, and with the surge in traffic came an increase in cyber attacks. In APAC alone, Cloudflare blocked over 1.2 trillion cyber attacks just in the first quarter of 2021.

“Cloudflare is in a unique position to transform the way business is conducted in Asia with its global cloud platform that delivers a broad range of network and security services to businesses of all sizes in all geographies,” said Jonathon Dixon, Vice President and GM, Asia Pacific at Cloudflare.

From January 2020 to January 2021, Cloudflare grew its APAC team by nearly 90 percent.

Today, Cloudflare has more than 200 employees in Asia Pacific. Cloudflare has 15 offices globally including Beijing, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo in Asia Pacific.