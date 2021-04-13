Syniverse partners with Hitachi to launch a mobile messaging service for CATS’ riders

Syniverse announced they are working together with Hitachi America to empower its digital solution with Syniverse CPaaS Concierge.

Syniverse and Hitachi are collaborating to offer a real-time messaging and passenger journey optimization solution to the Capital Area Transit System (CATS), the regional transit authority for the Baton Rouge, La. metropolitan area.

CATS provides fixed-route service on 22 routes offering essential transportation throughout the cities of Baton Rouge and Baker.

CATS is an economic driver for the area, connecting customers to their places of employment, healthcare needs, shopping, and recreation.

The combination of Syniverse’s omnichannel mobile communications capabilities and Hitachi’s solutions are ideally suited for the needs of organizations seeking to provide an optimized, mobile-first customer experience in markets with high volumes of direct-to-customer communications.

The Syniverse communications solution enables digital transformation for the enterprise using high-value, mobile engagement.

By adding the Syniverse and Hitachi capabilities, CATS will be able to engage with end-users with enhanced and communication channels for route status, system-load balancing, direct-customer conversations, incentives for local goods and services, as well as mobile ticketing.

The new mobile messaging service is expected to be available for use by CATS customers by May 2021.

“We are delighted to work with Hitachi America and launch our Syniverse CPaaS Concierge offering to improve the Capital Area Transit System’s passenger experience by providing multi-channel messaging and a mobile-wallet technology to CATS’ passengers.

“The combination of Syniverse CPaaS Concierge and Hitachi’s data management, internet of things, and application platform for all types of data, in all industries, also enables future operational efficiencies for CATS,” said Chris Rivera, President, Enterprise, Syniverse.

“Having innovated in the mobility and transport businesses for 100 years, Hitachi, together with Syniverse’s three decades of connectivity expertise, are providing CATS with a new form of engagement that is more connected, flexible and actionable for their customers and partners.

“We hope to expand our Syniverse partnership to many other markets across North America,” said Hicham Abdessamad, Chairman, Hitachi America, Ltd.