Flashpoint helps enterprises and govt agencies mitigate fraud and protect against physical and cyber threats

Flashpoint announced two new product offerings in the past two weeks: Flashpoint Brand Protection and Flashpoint Card Fraud Mitigation.

These two new products from Flashpoint further extend the capabilities that enterprises and government agencies have at their disposal to mitigate fraud and protect against physical and cyber threats anywhere online.

Neutralize phishing threats with Flashpoint Domain Monitoring and Takedowns

Now with Flashpoint Brand Protection—which is comprised of two core capabilities Flashpoint Domain Monitoring and Flashpoint Takedown Management—security teams can now streamline the way they track and safeguard their organizations’ critical brand domains online, continuously monitoring for impersonation schemes, typosquatting, and other phishing threats.

When new brand threats are detected, Flashpoint provides customers easy, one-click remediation to initiate takedowns of the malicious sites.

Mitigate card fraud faster with Flashpoint’s unified dashboard and analytics

Fraud teams who take advantage of Flashpoint Payment and Credit Card Fraud Mitigation gain advanced capabilities through Flashpoint’s end-to-end solution, enabling them to rapidly and comprehensively mitigate card fraud.

Financial institutions and all other card issuers can streamline their card fraud detection and prevention efforts, eliminate operational drag, and close fraudulent cards faster with unparalleled data sets of compromised card datasets, centralized BIN management, and active monitoring.

Prove ROI and protect against escalating threats simultaneously

Right from the outset, Flashpoint demonstrates meaningful return on investment (ROI) to customer organizations, delivering a 482% ROI with a less than 3-month payback period.

These two new products further extend Flashpoint’s value and reinforce Flashpoint’s ongoing commitment to equip organizations with the technology and insights they need to neutralize threats and achieve their missions.

“The back-to-back launches of new Flashpoint products are a testament to the tremendous work of Flashpoint’s product and engineering teams,” says Flashpoint CEO Josh Lefkowitz.

“Our quick pace of innovation and ambitious product roadmap is a meaningful differentiator for Flashpoint, and enables us to push the industry forward and deliver actionable threat intelligence through advanced analytics, automation, and response.”

Flashpoint’s two product launches follow Flashpoint being named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: External Threat Intelligence Services, Q1 2021.