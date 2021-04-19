DefenseStorm appoints Mike Shah as CFO

DefenseStorm announced the addition of Mike Shah as chief financial officer.

In this role, Shah will lead the planning, implementation and management of all finance initiatives for DefenseStorm, as well as work closely with the executive team to lead the company’s strategic financial vision.

Shah brings over 25 years of accounting and finance experience to this role, with his last 10 years focused on the financial technology software arena.

Shah began his career as a certified public accountant for Deloitte’s financial services audit group. He then left accounting to pursue his passion for business and founded a successful office products company which he managed for 16 years.

During his tenure as chief executive officer and chief financial officer, Shah was responsible for his company’s record growth and profitability. Most recently, Shah served as chief financial officer of Atlanta-based Apex HCM.

“With experience in the financial technology industry and a notable track record of successfully scaling high growth technology companies while executing operational and financial initiatives, Mike will be an invaluable resource to DefenseStorm as we continue to establish our market leadership and introduce innovative product offerings,” said Steve Soukup, chief executive officer of DefenseStorm.

“Mike has the ideal mix of strategic and entrepreneurial perspective balanced with a strong accounting and finance foundation that fits DefenseStorm like a glove.”

“This is an exciting time to join DefenseStorm with its recent innovation and advancements in product and service capabilities that help deliver even greater value to our customers. I look forward to contributing at such a significant time in the company’s journey,” said Shah.