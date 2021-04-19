Your ultimate guide to CISSP exam planning

Going for the CISSP, CCSP or another (ISC)² certification? We know that preparing for the exam is a big commitment and it can be difficult to know where to start.

Confidence comes from knowing what to expect and feeling prepared. You can find all the tools you’ll need to conquer your exam in (ISC)²’s Certification Prep Kit. From free study tools to courseware previews, we’ve put together a guide that will help you plan your path to certification success.

This free kit includes:

Fast facts on (ISC)² training and study tools

Training myths debunked

Courseware previews

How to make your case for certification and training

The best study tools and options for your goals

Tips to move ahead with confidence

We need talented, skilled people like you working to ensure a safe and secure cyber world for all. The movement has started. It’s time for you to join and kickstart your journey to certification, so get your certification prep kit.