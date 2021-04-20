Ivanti Neurons for ITSM and ITAM delivers personalized employee experiences in the everywhere workplace

Ivanti announced Ivanti Neurons for IT Service Management (ITSM) and Ivanti Neurons for IT Asset Management (ITAM), delivering on its mission to enable the everywhere workplace.

Ivanti Neurons for ITSM empowers service desk analysts and end users with “interactive neurons” for pre-ticket automation, resulting in reduced ticket volumes into the service desk, and post-ticket automation for higher accuracy, improved mean time to remediation and optimal personalized experiences.

And Ivanti Neurons for ITAM provides IT teams with a comprehensive picture of IT assets from cloud to edge, which is more important in the new remote work environment than ever before.

The pandemic has catalyzed a monumental shift in where and how people work. In the everywhere workplace, employees use myriad devices to access enterprise applications and data over various networks to stay productive as they work from anywhere.

And these employees require immediate and personalized resolutions for IT issues impacting their ability to remain productive, regardless of where they are working or what devices they are using.

As a result, companies across all industries need to automate their service desks and IT operations. With these latest innovations, Ivanti is meeting market demand and empowering customers with greater visibility, in real time, to actionable information across devices, infrastructure and users to improve the accuracy, speed and efficiency of services delivered.

Ivanti Neurons for ITSM leverages automation bots to proactively detect and resolve issues, resulting in improved employee experiences and reduced help desk ticket volumes.

Automation bots proactively identify issues and interact with users in their channel of choice to provide the most personalized and contextualized resolutions.

And Ivanti Neurons for ITAM brings all hardware, software, server, client, virtual and cloud asset activities together, enabling customers to manage them in one place.

By tracking availability and performance, organizations can optimize use and performance of IT assets, reducing costs and increasing productivity.

“I’m excited for our customers to take advantage of these latest innovations in our Neurons Platform, which were purpose-built for organizations to transform employee experiences in the post-Covid era,” said Nayaki Nayyar, President, Service Management Solutions Group and Chief Product Officer, Ivanti.

“Through real-time, pre-ticket and post-ticket automation, we’re empowering IT teams to proactively manage, secure and service users, devices, and data – all while enabling employees to deliver peak performance from wherever they are. We are transforming service management and paving the way to a truly self-healing future.”

“At SouthStar Bank, we’ve been leveraging Ivanti Neurons for automation, self-healing, device interaction, and patch intelligence to improve our security posture, and to pull in asset data and track and resolve tickets,” said Jesse Miller, IT Specialist at SouthStar Bank.

“With the automation and remediation that Neurons already brings to the table, I am excited about how much more there is to gain from the addition of new automated IT service management and IT asset management capabilities, which can proactively detect issues and interact with users, and track asset availability and performance.

“We are already excelling and winning with Ivanti and the use of Neurons. Excited to see how much better it gets.”

“The mass move to more hybrid work styles brought about by the pandemic has resulted in businesses placing great priority on improving IT support and delivering superior employee experiences,” said Adam Holtby, Principal Analyst at Omdia.

“To modernize support in line with evolving employee needs, IT teams are increasingly looking to new automation and IT management capabilities for help. The latest product enhancements introduced in Ivanti Neurons can help support businesses in overcoming such challenges.

“Specifically, the unified hardware, software, and cloud asset view that Ivanti Neurons delivers is a compelling capability, as it provides better visibility and data that IT can use to help improve and contextualize support activities.

“Additionally, the advanced automation functionality and self-healing capabilities have real potential to help improve an employee’s self-service experience, thus reducing the pressure on support teams.”