LegalShield IDShield for Business combats rising cybercrime among small to midsize companies

As businesses store more customer data online, thereby increasing their vulnerability to cybercrime, LegalShield announced the newest addition to its portfolio of personal and business security products: IDShield for Business.

The cyberattack protection program offers companies with limited or no IT personnel, a comprehensive, affordable way to mitigate risk and recover from a cyberattack.

IDShield for Business is part of LegalShield’s IDShield product suite, which for 20 years, has been a leading North American provider of identity monitoring, theft protection, and restoration technology and services for individuals and families.

“Small businesses, an increasing target of cyber thieves, constitute 43% of online attacks—but only 14% are prepared to defend themselves. Not only are their networks at increased risk, but so are their reputations and customer data,” said Arnold Blinn, Chief Technology Officer.

“And the impact of cybercrime is expensive—when they’re hit, small businesses pay an average $200,000 in legal and cleanup costs.”

IDShield for Business roots out vulnerabilities by scanning customers’ networks. Cybersecurity experts continue to probe, learn, and recommend effective solutions against any found risks.

In the event that a customer is hacked, a $100,000 Cyber-Protection Plan covers related expenses, helping the business quickly recover and move forward.

The plan includes four primary pillars: