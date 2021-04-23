New infosec products of the week: April 23, 2021

HID Global WorkforceID Authentication manages digital and physical identity credentials

HID Global announced the general availability of WorkforceID Authentication, the latest addition to its cloud platform for creating a seamless, effortless experience for issuing, managing and using identity credentials in physical and digital workplaces.

DataLocker SafeConsole Suites add key endpoint security and enterprise support features

DataLocker announced the release of two new suites, the SafeConsole Professional Suite and the SafeConsole Enterprise Suite. The new suites add key endpoint security and enterprise support features to a single purchase, and at a substantial savings to customers.

F5 enhances its application security portfolio to protect against fraud and evolving threats

F5 is highlighting three related SaaS solutions that leverage unique data and machine learning capabilities to streamline customer experiences by removing login friction for users while guarding against fraud: Device ID, Shape Recognize, and Shape AI Fraud Engine (SAFE).

Zerto Backup for SaaS powered by Keepit, manages and protects cloud SaaS data

Zerto announced the availability of Zerto Backup for SaaS powered by Keepit, a cloud backup and recovery solution designed to manage and protect cloud SaaS data covering some of the most widely-used SaaS solutions, including Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.