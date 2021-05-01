Brook Lovatt joins Cloudentity as CPO

Cloudentity announced its new CPO, Brook Lovatt, who joins the team to drive product innovation in 2021 and beyond.

With over 20 years of experience specific to Identity and Access Management (IAM) as an executive at IBM and several security-focused boutique consulting firms, Brook Lovatt is an industry expert who will play a key role in helping Cloudentity to strategically drive its product roadmap forward.

Cloudentity is preparing for a year of continued growth with this executive hire, along with its recent successes in the area of Open Banking and new partnerships with leading enterprises Okta, Axway and Simeio.

Cloudentity also recently released its Dynamic Authorization Open Banking Sandbox, which is unique to the industry and provides a reference point and fast start for financial organizations that need to deploy API-driven services for Open Banking.

The Open Banking Sandbox uses Dynamic Authorization based on contextual information about who, what, where, when and why in order to govern authorization for access to financial apps and services as well as to track and govern users’ consent to share private data between these services.

“Brook is an ideal fit as our Chief Product Officer and has a proven track record of large-scale SaaS product delivery, which is the direction Cloudentity continues to execute against as we reach our next phase of growth,” said Jasen Meece, CEO of Cloudentity.

“By investing in building out the C-suite, Cloudentity continues our exciting stage of product innovation and growth.”

Cloudentity offers the only OAuth 2.1 implementation on the market that is capable of providing strong customer authentication (SCA) for Open Banking-compliant transactional consent workflows. Cloudentity’s products also provide API security with its Dynamic Authorization and governance for other Open Data applications.

In addition to this new executive appointment, Cloudentity recently joined forces with a leader in the IAM space, Simeio, for a partnership that will provide dynamic authorization and services to joint customers.

“We partnered with Cloudentity to provide secure dynamic authorization for Open Banking applications because it makes authorization governance flexible and scalable like never before,” said Asif Savvas, Senior Vice President of Products at Simeio.

“As an industry, we are better when we all work together to protect identities with steadfast user authentication that enterprises can trust so our customers can focus on driving innovation.”