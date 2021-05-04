Imperva acquires CloudVector to provide visibility and security for API traffic

Imperva announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire CloudVector. CloudVector enables customers to discover, monitor, and protect all API traffic in any environment from exploits and breaches.

“As a pioneer in modern API security, Imperva protects our customers from the risks associated with the mis-use of APIs via exposures or attacks, and the exfiltration of sensitive data.

“Over the last year, we’ve seen significant acceleration in the number and volume of production APIs, such that API-related traffic now makes up more than 70% of our Cloud WAF traffic,” says Pam Murphy, CEO, Imperva.

“Combined with an expanding surface area and novel exploits, all organizations need stronger API visibility and advanced protection. The addition of CloudVector fits perfectly with our vision, advances our API security solution, and most importantly, broadens the security of our customers’ applications and data.”

CloudVector’s API security solution complements Imperva API Security by automatically discovering all APIs based on actual traffic, classifying data with machine learning, identifying sensitive data exposure, and detecting anomalous user and data activity.

CloudVector’s API and endpoint catalog is dynamically computed and continuously monitored, helping organizations understand and secure shadow APIs. All security events, including anomalous activities, are presented in easy to use dashboards and reports.

Deployment of CloudVector’s unique microsensor architecture does not require any API code change and can easily be incorporated into DevOps CI/CD pipelines, with value realized within minutes.

CloudVector’s solution provides visibility and security for traditional public-facing APIs as well as more modern micro-services.

“We’re impressed with the innovative capabilities Imperva has built over the past two decades and the market-differentiated protection they deliver across edge, applications and data.

“In particular, Imperva’s vision to protect the entire end-to-end data flow resonates with us,” says Lebin Cheng, CEO and co-founder of CloudVector. “Our team looks forward to joining forces and helping customers manage the increasingly complex API security risks across the expanding IT landscape.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory clearance, and is expected to close in May 2021.