Adlumin integrates with Google Workspace to give customers the ability to ingest crucial audit logs

Adlumin announced that its platform will now integrate directly with Google Workspace, giving customers the ability to ingest crucial audit logs from their Google Workspace domains.

Google Workspace is a suite of secure, cloud-native collaboration and productivity apps powered by Google AI and has become a viable competitor to Office365. These applications include Gmail, Google Docs, Drive, Calendar, Meet and more.

The platform is easy to navigate and is entirely cloud-based. Organizations are drawn to the cross-platform, cloud-native functionality that Workspace offers, along with the fact that the feature-set is on par with Office365.

“As more companies are making the switch to Google Workspace, we wanted to ensure that our platform offered an integration that was as robust and feature-complete as our current support for Office365,” explained Dan McQuade, Director of Application Development at Adlumin.

Once configured, Adlumin will parse and analyze Workspace event logs, alerting on critical events such as suspicious logins.

The new dedicated Workspace UI allows you to easily review all collected events, highlighting key data points, including the user the event was associated with, along with their geolocation information.

Adlumin takes pride in continuously updating its platform to meet the needs of its customers and the evolving industry. Documentation for integrating Google Workspace can be found within the Adlumin platform under Devices -> Google Workspace.