CrowdStrike and Google Cloud deliver defense-in-depth security across hybrid cloud environments

CrowdStrike and Google Cloud announced a series of product integrations to deliver joint customers defense-in-depth security, comprehensive visibility and workload protection at scale across hybrid cloud environments.

These integrations will enable more seamless sharing of telemetry and data between the two security platforms, helping maintain high levels of security across a customers’ entire cloud or hybrid environment.

Under this expanded partnership, CrowdStrike will tightly integrate its CrowdStrike Falcon platform with Google Cloud’s suite of security products including Chronicle, VirusTotal Enterprise, and Google Cloud Security Command Center (SCC), helping security teams increase visibility of threats across cloud and hybrid deployments, and enabling them to act much more quickly to address them.

“The past year forced organizations to push their digital transformation forward at record pace to support remote workforces. However, digital transformation cannot be done without security transformation, in order to protect organizations’ cloud presence,” said Amol Kulkarni, chief product officer of CrowdStrike.

“That is why we are proud to expand our partnership with Google Cloud and deliver deeper integrations with their security capabilities. These integrations are powered by our best-in-class, AI-powered telemetry to provide contextual and actionable intelligence that accelerates incident response to better protect cloud workloads from sophisticated threat activity.”

“Security issues continue to disrupt enterprises across all industries, prompting many to modernize their security plans and operations with the cloud. At the same time, attackers continue to become more sophisticated and evolve attack methods,” said Sunil Potti, Vice President & General Manager of Google Cloud Security.

“Our expanded partnership with CrowdStrike helps our joint customers make the most of their security investments and gain multi-level defenses that can only be delivered by the power of the cloud.”

The new integrations between CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform and Google Cloud include: