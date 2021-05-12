Zeljka Zorz
Phishers using Zix to “legitimize” emails in the eyes of Office 365 users

A phishing campaign aimed at harvesting Office 365 account credentials is employing a variety of tricks to fool both email security sistems and recipients: the phishing emails come from a compromised enterprise account, through the secure email system Zix, to make recipients believe that the offered link isn’t malicious.

The phishing email

The phishing emails are sent from a compromised email account belonging to a real estate services provider (Authentic Title, LLC), and ostensibly contain a closing settlement counter offer. To view it, the recipients are asked to follow a link included in the email.

As the emails are sent via Zix, they sport a header and a footer proclaiming that “This message was sent securely using Zix” and “This message was secured by Zix” – which might be enough for some users to decide the email is legitimate and they can safely follow the provided link.

“[The] link takes the message recipient to an official Zix authentication site (zixcentral.com) that checks the link for safety. After checking the link, the Zix page takes the recipient to a Microsoft OneNote page,” Abnormal Security researchers explained.

Unfortunately, the link on that page is malicious, and clicking on it will trigger a request to share Office 365 or other email account credentials:

Tricks of the trade

“This attack uses a fairly common technique to evade email security, but with a twist. Many attacks use a similar strategy as this attack and hide behind multiple layers of redirect links in order to confuse security systems,” the researchers noted.

“This attack took that strategy a step further by using a Zix link in order to take advantage of the trust placed in Zix and other secure messaging systems. Because the first page after the Zix link was a seemingly benign page hosted by Microsoft, Zix was unable to immediately tell that the link was malicious.”

Hosting malicious content on a Microsoft service is also a trick often used by cyber crooks to bypass security protections (that inherently trust those sources) as well as to “legitimize” malicious messages in the eyes of the recipients.

