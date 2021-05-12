(ISC)²
Webcast: Get a sneak peek inside the CISSP domains

Look into the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) official training course and walk away with a grasp of the topics covered in the CISSP Common Body of Knowledge (CBK).

Hosted by an (ISC)² Authorized Instructor, the CISSP Webcast Series is comprised of eight 20-minute webcasts covering each of the certification’s domains.

Chapters include
  • Security and risk management
  • Identity and access management
  • Asset security
  • And more.

Are you ready to achieve more with CISSP? Watch on-demand anytime!

