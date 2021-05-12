Webcast: Get a sneak peek inside the CISSP domains

Look into the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) official training course and walk away with a grasp of the topics covered in the CISSP Common Body of Knowledge (CBK).

Hosted by an (ISC)² Authorized Instructor, the CISSP Webcast Series is comprised of eight 20-minute webcasts covering each of the certification’s domains.

Chapters include

Security and risk management

Identity and access management

Asset security

And more.

Are you ready to achieve more with CISSP? Watch on-demand anytime!