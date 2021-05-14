Auth0 unveils identity OS, a cloud-native, adaptable platform for development teams

Auth0 announced the Auth0 identity operating system (identity OS), a cloud-native, adaptable platform for development teams. Built with extensible building blocks, the Auth0 identity OS enables organizations to manage the complexities of today’s identity management, while also prioritizing the security, privacy, and convenience of their end users.

Striking the perfect balance among these priorities requires identity to integrate a myriad of different services, and creates a significant integration hurdle. Identity ecosystem operators can now manage these complex integration needs with the flexibility of full spectrum code (pro-code, low-code, and no code solutions).

Customizing to the requirements of different development teams removes their need to focus on identity infrastructure when building differentiated applications. This level of adaptability is a huge benefit for enterprises that are confronted with converging use cases and managing the eroding lines between identity for employees, business partners, and consumers.

New features that support this adaptability are:

Auth0 Actions : An extensibility framework that executes serverless functions on triggers in a highly configurable way to meet the unique needs of each developer. Auth0 Actions offers more tooling and an improved experience to easily extend and customize Auth0, providing development teams with the ability to solve identity problems more quickly.

: An extensibility framework that executes serverless functions on triggers in a highly configurable way to meet the unique needs of each developer. Auth0 Actions offers more tooling and an improved experience to easily extend and customize Auth0, providing development teams with the ability to solve identity problems more quickly. Auth0 Organizations : An enhanced way for enterprise app teams to manage customers and partners in any multi-tenant, B2B, or SaaS application. With Auth0 Organizations, B2B implementations are less complex, enabling faster speed-to-market and a better overall experience for Business Customer Identity use cases.

: An enhanced way for enterprise app teams to manage customers and partners in any multi-tenant, B2B, or SaaS application. With Auth0 Organizations, B2B implementations are less complex, enabling faster speed-to-market and a better overall experience for Business Customer Identity use cases. Auth0 Identity Maturity Framework (IMF): An Auth0 tool that visualizes a customer’s entire identity journey. Developed in collaboration with Auth0’s largest customers, the Auth0 Identity Maturity Framework provides a toolkit to benchmark current identity maturity, create a plan for an organization’s identity journey, and visualize how the Auth0 identity OS can identify and move practices from good to great.

“We believe the companies that succeed in the next five years will not only meet, but exceed the ever-growing expectations for security, privacy, and convenience,” said Shiv Ramji, Chief Product Officer at Auth0.

“Traditional identity platforms are inflexible to customization, which makes exceeding these expectations nearly impossible. The modern identity platform of the future — Auth0 identity OS — is adaptable. An integration bridge, a bridge between use cases, and a bridge for user experience is now critical for accelerating an enterprise’s scale and growth.”

Auth0, recently acquired by Okta, believes in solving the breadth of identity needs for every customer and end user. The Auth0 identity OS can be the powerhouse of an identity cloud, driving any combination of policies, configurations, full-spectrum code, APIs, and protocols to flexibly address any use case.