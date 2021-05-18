CrowdStrike Falcon Fusion improves IT efficiency and agility

CrowdStrike announced Falcon Fusion, a unified and extensible framework purpose-built on the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to orchestrate and automate complex workflows improving security operation center (SOC) efficiency. Falcon Fusion leverages the power of the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and relevant contextual insights across endpoints, identities, and workloads, in addition to telemetry from partner applications via the CrowdStrike Store, to improve SOC and IT efficiency and agility for enterprise customers.

With CrowdStrike Falcon Fusion, enterprise customers can meet the 1-10-60 challenge – 1 minute to identify a breach, 10 minutes to investigate, and 60 minutes to remediate – by streamlining incident investigation, response and remediation capabilities with repeatable and consistent workflows, which helps security teams get the right coverage with accuracy and speed.

SOC analysts can define real-time active response workflows using an intuitive graphical user interface, along with customizable triggers based on detection and incident categories. This enables SOC teams to dramatically improve the overall efficiency of their workflows, providing them the necessary context to mitigate security risks to their organizations more quickly and effectively than ever.

“Our customers are dealing with expanding attack surfaces across multi-cloud environments and distributed workforces, making it increasingly burdensome for security teams to sift through an ever-growing number of alerts and keep their business secure,” said Amol Kulkarni, chief product officer of CrowdStrike. “We built Falcon Fusion to provide our customers with rich contextual insights and valuable customization to not only meet their immediate needs but also deploy repeatable workflows at scale. Falcon Fusion combines CrowdStrike Security Cloud’s comprehensive visibility across all business entities with the powerful incident response capabilities delivered by the lightweight Falcon agent to automate and simplify complex SOC workflows.”

Key features of Falcon Fusion include: