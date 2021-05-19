Edgecore Networks launches series of open Wi-Fi access points

Edgecore Networks announced the launch of a series of open Wi-Fi access points preinstalled with the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) OpenWiFi image. Edgecore’s TIP OpenWiFi-ready access points offer users an open platform that works straight out of the box and which is also highly customizable.

Edgecore cooperates with other members in the TIP OpenWiFi ecosystem to accelerate the pace of innovation in the Wi-Fi market by creating cost-effective disaggregated open source solutions aimed at improving global connectivity.

Edgecore Networks joined TIP’s Wi-Fi Project Group in 2019 and has contributed technology and experience in hardware and software disaggregation. Edgecore is proud to launch a range of open Wi-Fi access points preinstalled with TIP’s OpenWiFi image to further support the ecosystem, including two Wi-Fi 6 indoor access points, EAP101 and EAP102; two Wi-Fi 5 Wave 2 indoor access points, ECW5211-L and ECW5410-L; and one Wi-Fi 5 Wave 2 outdoor access point with optional cellular backhaul, OAP100.

From SMB to MDUs to larger venues, Edgecore TIP OpenWiFi-ready access points can adapt to various usage and requirements. The all-in-one package allows users to save on time without the hassle of having to go through initial setup. If required, Edgecore products provide endless possibilities on its open platform for clients to expand accordingly. Furthermore, each access point has received multiple international certifications including FCC and CE, allowing each product to successfully enter local markets across numerous countries and regions.

Tengtai Hsu, Vice President of Edgecore Networks, said, “As an active contributing member of TIP, Edgecore is excited about the positive collaboration that is being established among the members of the OpenWiFi ecosystem, which allows each member to excel in their area of expertise. Further, Edgecore highly prioritizes executing a roadmap that provides more high quality TIP OpenWiFi-ready products for adoption by the ecosystem. Edgecore is eager to utilize the synergy within the OpenWiFi ecosystem to develop, build, test, and deploy open, disaggregated, and standards-based solutions that deliver the high-quality connectivity that the world needs.”

“As a longtime TIP participant and supporter of disaggregation, Edgecore Networks is an active member in multiple project groups across TIP. We are excited to have Edgecore expand its support of TIP and its initiatives to include the OpenWiFi initiative,” said David Hutton, Chief Engineer, TIP.

Edgecore open Wi-Fi access points with TIP’s OpenWiFi image preinstalled are now available for order.