Adaptiva adds new capabilities and health checks to its Endpoint Health product

Adaptiva announced the release of a new version of Endpoint Health, the fastest, most scalable solution to assess and remediate endpoint health. With this launch, Adaptiva not only adds new capabilities and health checks to its popular Endpoint Health product, but it also extends health checks and remediation capabilities to remote endpoints that are disconnected from the corporate network.

This ensures that all endpoints remain compliant and properly configured at all times, addressing the hybrid “work from anywhere” environments that are the new post-COVID-19 norm. The latest version of Endpoint Health is now available as a free upgrade to existing customers.

“The pandemic has fundamentally altered how enterprise employees work, and endpoint management has suffered as a result, which puts corporate networks at risk,” said Deepak Kumar, founder and CEO of Adaptiva.

“We fixed this problem by ensuring that any machine or device an employee uses can stay compliant and secure regardless of their environment. Adaptiva provides health checks and remediations at massive speed and scale without impacting the network, ensuring that business traffic is unaffected and endpoints continue to run at peak performance. All that’s needed is an internet connection.”

The latest version of Endpoint Health arrives as leading enterprises increasingly shift to cloud-based services due to benefits like greater flexibility, lower costs, and the ability to modernize their endpoint management systems. Endpoint Health uniquely offers complete visibility into all endpoints in real time while continuing to leverage Adaptiva’s peer-to-peer architecture for the industry’s fastest and most effective remediation experience.

Endpoint Health proactively detects and fixes issues as they arise to ensure an enterprise’s estate always stays healthy, and it lets IT teams achieve extraordinary results with unlimited custom health checks and remediation capabilities. Endpoint Health’s functionality is vital today, with many organizations lacking insight into what’s really going on with all of their endpoints.

According to Gartner, “Gartner is seeing a resurgence in the desire to automatically identify and remedy endpoint problems.” Additionally, Gartner considers a strategic assumption in this report that “By 2024, endpoint analytics and automation will help digital workplace service staff shift 30% of time spent on endpoint support and repair to continuous engineering.”i

In fact, in a recent case study with one of the world’s largest retailers, Adaptiva found that 55% of devices failed Endpoint Health checks. Among these, 89% had issues that were successfully resolved automatically using Adaptiva’s product.

The new version of Endpoint Health is even more impressive, with a number of new features and capabilities. These include:

Support for work from home : At a time when employees all over the globe are working remotely, Adaptiva’s innovative technology ensures that health checks are securely delivered to each endpoint, no matter how users connect, whether they’re on a VPN or not, or where they are. Health checks are deployed at massive speed and scale without impacting network performance so that enterprises can keep their machines and devices well maintained at all times.

: At a time when employees all over the globe are working remotely, Adaptiva’s innovative technology ensures that health checks are securely delivered to each endpoint, no matter how users connect, whether they’re on a VPN or not, or where they are. Health checks are deployed at massive speed and scale without impacting network performance so that enterprises can keep their machines and devices well maintained at all times. New user interface : With this release, Adaptiva completely overhauled its user experience. The highly intuitive and user-friendly design also makes it remarkably simple and efficient for IT administrators to run dynamic health checks all within the same editor and without the need to manually create policies.

: With this release, Adaptiva completely overhauled its user experience. The highly intuitive and user-friendly design also makes it remarkably simple and efficient for IT administrators to run dynamic health checks all within the same editor and without the need to manually create policies. Embedded dashboards : Through sleek new dashboards, Endpoint Health offers a substantially improved reporting system and provides complete and instant visibility into the health, security and compliance of all endpoints across enterprises of any size. In addition to monitoring the overall environment, users gain the ability to monitor machines by categories, such as by group or location. Providing these highly specific, easily readable views enables IT admins to closely monitor tasks. The dashboards also save time by delivering a clear, up-to-date picture of the environment and when or where they should take action.

: Through sleek new dashboards, Endpoint Health offers a substantially improved reporting system and provides complete and instant visibility into the health, security and compliance of all endpoints across enterprises of any size. In addition to monitoring the overall environment, users gain the ability to monitor machines by categories, such as by group or location. Providing these highly specific, easily readable views enables IT admins to closely monitor tasks. The dashboards also save time by delivering a clear, up-to-date picture of the environment and when or where they should take action. Additional health checks: Adaptiva is known for taking customer feedback into account with each product development cycle. With this release, many new health checks with pre-remediation have been introduced to help enterprises address specific needs. For example, Adaptiva added health checks to user account running services, data execution prevention (DEP) policy, ConfigMgr client actions, and more.

“Endpoint health is essential in today’s climate, where IT teams face increasing workloads and pressing challenges each day,” added Kumar. “We are committed to creating the world’s most trusted endpoint management and security products to make the job of IT professionals easier and corporate networks safer and more efficient. Endpoint Health and all of the product’s new capabilities certainly advance this directive.”