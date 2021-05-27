Nexusguard unveils anti-DDoS protection program for CSPs

Nexusguard has announced a new program that empowers CSPs to easily launch anti-DDoS protection for their customers. Nexusguard will provide 10,000 Gbps of DDoS-mitigating hardware to CSPs around the world (100 Gbps each across 100 CSPs).

The TAP100 Program accelerates the time-to-market for CSPs to deploy anti-DDoS services and protect end customers worldwide. Paired with Nexusguard’s extensive expertise of helping CSPs transform into MSSPs (managed security service providers), the TAP100 removes the hardware barriers associated with typical anti-DDoS service ramp-up, allowing CSP product teams and C-suites to capture new revenue opportunities and ensure superior customer service.

According to Nexusguard’s recent threat research, CSPs—especially internet service providers—continue to be impacted by stealthy bit-and-piece attacks, which drip-feed junk traffic across a large IP pool. In 2020, 301 of these CSPs were hit by bit-and-piece attacks across 23 countries.

Moving forward, CSPs need to invest in multi-dimensional and deep learning-based DDoS detection and mitigation that not only helps with identifying and classifying customer traffic, but also provides accurate and effective defense against constantly evolving attacks.

“The traditional process to spin up DDoS protection services is expensive and transactional for regional CSPs, often costing millions of dollars to build a sufficient network to provide global DDoS protection,” said Andy Ng, CEO of Nexusguard. “Nexusguard’s TAP100 program provides CSPs with the necessary hardware, productization and operational support and consulting to help them quickly ramp up DDoS mitigation with lower latency and without the significant upfront costs.”

Anti-DDoS initiatives can face several challenges before CSPs are able to launch them, including product teams’ tight budgets and lack of certainty on how to get anti-DDoS services started. The high upfront investment that typical DDoS mitigation hardware requires to thwart large attacks is a major barrier to these services getting off the ground, putting customer continuity at risk of interruption from cyberattacks.

Nexusguard’s TAP100 program simplifies DDoS for CSPs through four key benefits: