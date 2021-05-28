IntSights enhances its platform to expand investigation capabilities and threat library

IntSights announced enhancements to the company’s External Threat Protection Suite, offering customers a brand new experience and functionality to its TIP module that greatly streamline research and investigation workflows, reducing timelines from days to hours. The result is faster research for threat hunters and SOC analysts while they are working both within and outside of the IntSights platform.

Delivered through an elegant single pane of glass and deployed in a matter of hours, IntSights’ External Threat Protection (ETP) Suite provides enterprise-grade external threat intelligence and IOC management capabilities enabling security teams to defend against a rapidly evolving threat landscape while significantly reducing their workload.

Centralizing the collection, management, and integration of dozens of threat intelligence sources in the same platform, security teams can streamline investigation and proactively block threats with IntSights’ built-in TIP capabilities.

Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) and SOC teams are tasked with investigating Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) as rapidly and accurately as possible. These teams require up-front access to information such as when the IOC was discovered, reporting sources, and its relevance to their organization. IntSights continues to innovate and expand its TIP for increased speed of access to all the relevant threat information required to thoroughly investigate and respond to IOCs and other cyber incidents.

“As we have seen from recent headlines, companies of all types and sizes and across every industry are facing major cybersecurity challenges and have to meet the needs of their organization with comparatively limited resources.” said Guy Nizan, CEO and Founder at IntSights. “The enhancements we continue to make to the IntSights ETP allow these teams to significantly streamline threat investigations and proactively block threats from within their connected security devices. Our mission is to empower every organization with threat intelligence, and you just can’t utilize TI successfully without built-in TIP capabilities.”

New enhancements to the IntSights ETP platform TIP module