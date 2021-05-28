KubeSphere 3.1.0: Enabling DevOps teams to run Kubernetes workloads where and when they want

KubeSphere Community announced the general availability of KubeSphere 3.1.0.

KubeSphere, as an app-centric distributed operating system running on top of Kubernetes, has further expanded its portfolio to deliver more robust experiences for users across the globe, enabling DevOps teams to run Kubernetes workloads where and when they want with ease and security.

“KubeSphere has emerged as one of the most popular Kubernetes platforms,” said Ray Zhou, Head of the KubeSphere project. “The release of KubeSphere 3.1 marks an important milestone as we further empower enterprises to gain first-mover advantages especially in edge computing.”

Taking Kubernetes from hybrid multi-cloud to edge

KubeSphere 3.1.0 provides an enabling environment for users as they can deploy production workloads not just across clouds but also at the edge. Besides, the new Metering and Billing function helps IT administrators better understand infrastructure operating costs.

Existing features of multi-cluster management, multi-tenant management, observability, DevOps, application lifecycle management, and microservices governance have also been enhanced to ensure better user experiences across clusters and clouds.

Major updates include:

Metering and billing to track infrastructure cost

Edge node management for orchestrating apps and edge devices

Lightweight Kubernetes multi-cloud and multi-cluster management

Unified Kubernetes monitoring in one dashboard

Easier Kubernetes installation

Enhanced security with authentication and multi-tenancy

Commitment to open-source and community

KubeSphere is making great strides on its international journey with over 100,000 downloads across 90 countries and regions to date. The KubeSphere console currently supports four official languages – English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese and Spanish.

“When you take a step back and reflect on how far KubeSphere has come, it is not surprising to find that it has become one of the most widely used container platforms not just in our country, but also around the world,” Ray added. “Our contributors from all corners of the world have shown us what open source is all about. And this is exactly what has been driving us to push the limits of what’s possible with Kubernetes.”

KubeSphere 3.1.0 remains committed to fully open source with an ever-expanding ecosystem, also helps developers to deploy code with several clicks on the friendly console, and brings integrated observability and powerful Kubernetes DevOps strategies for the Ops team.