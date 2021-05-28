Ashish Gupta joins LendingPoint as CRO

Veteran risk executive, Ashish Gupta, has joined LendingPoint as Chief Risk Officer (CRO). Gupta will lead data science/AI, risk, fraud, and market modeling as well as pricing for LendingPoint’s direct-to-consumer and point of sale/ecommerce verticals.

The addition of Gupta is an important milestone in the company’s evolution and growth, as LendingPoint continues to execute on its mission of using data science and credit technology to create financial opportunities across the credit spectrum.

Gupta is a financial industry leader with more than 15 years of experience spanning banking and fintech credit products. Most recently, he was Chief Credit Officer, Prosper Marketplace, Inc., where he oversaw all elements of Prosper’s credit strategy, including pricing, underwriting, income verification, fraud, loss-forecasting, model development, model governance, and new product development.

Previously, Gupta served as Senior Vice President and Director at Citigroup, Citi Retail Services, where he focused on risk analytics, loss forecasting, risk modeling, and collections utility oversight functions for the company’s private label and co-branded cards portfolio.

“As an industry veteran and leader in AI-driven risk modeling and consumer lending, Ashish brings fresh eyes and a new perspective to the LendingPoint team,” said Tom Burnside, CEO of LendingPoint. “His background aligns closely with our vision, and we look forward to working together to build the risk and credit models that continue to exceed the expectations of our customers whether they come directly to us online, are sent by a merchant or service provider, or find us embedded as a working capital source in their ecommerce marketplace.”

“I’m thrilled to join a company so focused on innovating with customers, partners, and investors in mind,” said Gupta. “It’s a privilege to work alongside a talented team driven to achieve the very best results for all stakeholders.”

LendingPoint has continued its rapid growth in 2021, both in loans originated by its bank partners on its platform and in staff. The company has grown its full-time employee base by 30% in the first four months of 2021 and intends to continue to expand its team as it explores new offerings that further simplify access to financial services.