Protegrity now available in AWS Marketplace

Protegrity announced the availability of three Protegrity products in AWS Marketplace: Protegrity Discover, Cloud Protect for Amazon Redshift, and Cloud Protect for Snowflake. With AWS Marketplace availability, Protegrity is making it easier than ever for customers to discover and protect their sensitive data in the cloud.

Companies can embrace the cloud with confidence knowing that data will remain secure—no matter where it moves, how it is applied, or how it is stored in cloud systems. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“The demand for advanced analytics is skyrocketing as enterprises fast-track their digital transformation initiatives,” said Protegrity President and CEO Rick Farnell. “With more companies embracing the cloud to achieve their digital transformation goals, Protegrity is evolving to meet the unique needs of our customers to ensure their sensitive data remains secure—regardless of where it resides. Our availability in AWS Marketplace is a significant milestone in simplifying and streamlining the delivery of Protegrity’s advanced data-protection capabilities and a big step toward supporting even more companies as they accelerate their journeys to the cloud.”

Seamlessly discover, classify, and protect sensitive cloud data

Businesses are quickly turning to the cloud to achieve faster business results and unlock new levels of analytics and AI sophistication. In fact, according to a Gartner report, end-user spending on public cloud services is projected to increase by more than 18 percent in 2021 to total $304.9 billion, up from $257.5 billion in 2020.

Another recent Gartner research report found that the COVID-19 pandemic significantly accelerated the demand for cloud security, with cloud-security spending estimated to have increased 33 percent in 2020 over 2019.

To support more businesses on their cloud transformation journeys without compromising data security and privacy, Protegrity has made its sensitive data-discovery tool, Protegrity Discover, available in AWS Marketplace, in addition to two of its most popular data-protection connectors for Amazon Redshift and Snowflake:

Protegrity Discover : A powerful data-discovery tool, Protegrity Discover is designed to find the location of any unprotected sensitive data in cloud applications and platforms so it can be properly protected. Discover scans, samples, classifies, and catalogs sensitive data, generating a risk assessment and providing next steps to protect data in the clear, so organizations won’t be surprised by sensitive data left unprotected in their systems.

: A powerful data-discovery tool, Protegrity Discover is designed to find the location of any unprotected sensitive data in cloud applications and platforms so it can be properly protected. Discover scans, samples, classifies, and catalogs sensitive data, generating a risk assessment and providing next steps to protect data in the clear, so organizations won’t be surprised by sensitive data left unprotected in their systems. Cloud Protect for Amazon Redshift : Organizations with stringent data-security requirements can deploy Protegrity in Amazon Redshift, a fully managed, petabyte-scale cloud data warehouse service in the cloud. Protegrity’s deep API integration with Amazon Redshift enables companies to drive significantly more value and insights from sensitive data by allowing protected data to be fully utilized without risk. With its format-preserving vaultless tokenization capabilities, Protegrity ensures data is protected at every step of the data lifecycle—from storing and moving to analyzing.

: Organizations with stringent data-security requirements can deploy Protegrity in Amazon Redshift, a fully managed, petabyte-scale cloud data warehouse service in the cloud. Protegrity’s deep API integration with Amazon Redshift enables companies to drive significantly more value and insights from sensitive data by allowing protected data to be fully utilized without risk. With its format-preserving vaultless tokenization capabilities, Protegrity ensures data is protected at every step of the data lifecycle—from storing and moving to analyzing. Cloud Protect for Snowflake: Combining Snowflake’s advanced cloud data warehouse capabilities with the ability to extend internal data-security policies to Snowflake, Protegrity ensures sensitive data remains private. Protegrity for Snowflake provides an infinitely scalable, analytics-optimized cloud data warehouse with additional security and privacy capabilities that support deployment on AWS and other major public clouds. This creates a secure cloud data foundation for all industries, even for those with strict data-privacy regulations.

“Protegrity’s integration with AWS services like Amazon Redshift, Amazon Athena, and Amazon S3 allows customers to leverage fine-grained data protection capabilities for sensitive data and compliance,” said Mona Chadha, Director, AWS Marketplace Category Management, AWS. “The availability of Protegrity’s solutions in AWS Marketplace will help more organizations to protect their data in the cloud while obtaining powerful insights in their digital transformation.”

Protegrity’s Cloud Protect products for Snowflake and Amazon Redshift both include access to the Protegrity Cloud API, which makes it easy to integrate Protegrity’s data protection with many other cloud services. The Protegrity Cloud API can be used to integrate into a variety of AWS services to build ETL (extract, transform, load) pipelines with AWS Glue and Apache Spark, Amazon Athena, and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), as well as third-party ETL tools.

“Building on Amazon Redshift’s built-in security capabilities, Protegrity helps us protect the privacy of individuals by supporting our data anonymization efforts,” said Agasi Aslanyan, data security and privacy architect at GoodRx, a discount prescription-services company. “Our data security efforts are not a means to slow us down, but instead enable our business to move faster, while maintaining the necessary guardrails for user privacy.”

Support for Amazon Athena

In addition to the availability of Protegrity Discover, Cloud Protect for Amazon Redshift, and Cloud Protect for Snowflake in AWS Marketplace, Protegrity has released a preview of a User Defined Function (UDF) for Amazon Athena, a serverless, interactive query service that makes it easy to analyze data in Amazon S3 using SQL.

This UDF adds Protegrity’s data-tokenization capabilities to the Amazon Athena platform, preserving the privacy of individuals and the security of sensitive data. Users can leverage this integration to take advantage of the Amazon Athena engine to tokenize or de-tokenize data at scale.