Baffle brings secure computation capabilities to Amazon RDS

Baffle announced it has extended its advanced multiparty compute capabilities to support Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS).

An AWS Technology Partner, Baffle Data Protection Services (DPS) enables de-identification, encryption, and masking of data in the cloud to ensure compliance with data privacy regulations and reduce the risk of data breaches and leaks.

Baffle is the first and only vendor that allows customers to migrate data to the cloud, simultaneously de-identify the data, and seamlessly facilitate reporting and analytics on Amazon RDS.

This comprehensive data protection capability operates with no impact on business intelligence or analyst functions. Baffle’s secure computation capability simplifies data protection by addressing customer concerns over exposed data in cloud database platforms. The solution leaves data de-identified in Amazon RDS and still allows operations, reporting, and computation to occur.

Baffle DPS enables customers to not only accelerate their move to the cloud to deliver agility and speed to the business, but also enable a cloud-native, data security model.

“Organizations are consolidating their data to the cloud at a record pace, and according to Gartner, 75% of all data will be in the cloud by 2022,” said Ameesh Divatia, Baffle’s co-founder and CEO. “Baffle is thrilled to bring its advanced secure computation capabilities to Amazon RDS to help further accelerate the adoption of AWS cloud services and ensure data privacy.”