Brinqa raises $110M to accelerate adoption of risk-based cybersecurity

Brinqa announced that it has received $110 million in growth capital from leading global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners. Bootstrapped and founder-backed since 2009, Brinqa is receiving its first institutional investment for continued business scaling and market expansion.

This capital infusion better positions Brinqa to satisfy the increasing demand to address security challenges with seamlessly integrated, highly automated, and risk-based cybersecurity programs.

“Brinqa is a rare example of a bootstrapped cybersecurity company whose vision and focus have enabled them to land some of the world’s largest companies as customers,” said Thomas Krane, Principal at Insight Partners.

“The proliferation of ‘best of breed’ point solutions has created the need for a horizontal view of cyber risk across disparate tools, alerts and sources. Brinqa’s platform enables security teams to leverage a common risk model to proactively identify cybersecurity gaps and automate prioritized risk remediation at the speed of business. We are thrilled to make this investment and bring the full force of Insight’s ScaleUp specialists to help Brinqa in its next phase of growth.”

Brinqa applications leverage the industry’s only Knowledge Graph for cybersecurity – The Cyber Risk Graph. They are built on a risk-based low-code platform that enables rapid deployment and expansion across high-impact cybersecurity areas such as Cybersecurity Asset Management, Vulnerability Management, Application Security, and Cloud & Container Security.

Supported by the most extensive cybersecurity data integration ecosystem – 150+ integrations strong and rapidly growing – Brinqa solutions help organizations get the most out of existing technology investments while addressing their unique risk tolerance and business challenges.

Brinqa founders Amad Fida and Hilda Perez are cybersecurity industry veterans whose prior experience includes building and leading startups through successful growth and acquisition. Their deep expertise with enterprise IT and security organizations led them to recognize a severe and emerging problem that was going unaddressed.

“We saw that even niche cybersecurity programs required interaction between many systems, teams, and stakeholders, and companies were struggling to connect things,” said Amad Fida, CEO of Brinqa.

“With digital transformation, the number of cybersecurity controls and systems required to monitor and protect an enterprise has increased by magnitudes. While technology is a competitive advantage for businesses, its aggressive adoption has amplified the challenge of bringing it all together in a meaningful way. We founded Brinqa to help organizations harness the vast and rapidly growing stores of data towards the critical challenge of quantifying, operationalizing, and reducing cyber risk.”

Although Brinqa was not actively looking for outside investment, Insight Partners’ ScaleUp focus and operational expertise made them the right partner for the next stage of Brinqa’s journey.

Brinqa is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with remote staff and offices in the San Francisco Bay Area, New York, Buenos Aires, and Bangalore. Brinqa’s platform and applications are deployed at some of the largest businesses across the globe.

Brinqa’s outside counsel for the transaction was Covington and Burling LLP.