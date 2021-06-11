Bayshore Networks expands its Security Gateway portfolio with the release of NetWall 10GB USG

Bayshore Networks announced an expansion of its NetWall family of Security Gateways with the immediate release of NetWall 10GB USG – Unilateral Security Gateway.

NetWall 10BG USG for IT and OT is a high-speed hardware and software solution that creates a secure network segment when installed, shielding and isolating critical assets and sensitive networks from cyberattacks and misuse.

The entire NetWall family supports real-time file and data replication outside the electronic perimeter to corporate business systems such as ERP, MES, PLM, PIM and others. NetWall can securely transfer control systems data, logfiles, database records and other pertinent data to IT data centers, security operation centers (SOCs) and cloud-based data storage.

“The pragmatic very cost effective solutions that are grounded in reality that Bayshore is releasing is what our customers need, and are looking for today. The expanding line of Bayshore’s products now map throughout our customers ICS/OT networks giving us the ability to deploy one vendor throughout multiple customer pain points. Bayshore’s price point of $50,000 for a 10GB Unidirectional Security Gateway is 75% cheaper than most competitive solutions on the market today”, said Enzo Tieghi, Chairman ServiTecno, Italy.

“With the release of NetWall 10GB USG we continue to add capability to our Modular Industrial Controls Cybersecurity product line. Our NetWall family of products now consists of both Unidirectional and Bilateral Security Gateways. Our OTfuse family of Smart IPS PLC Protection Products start below $1000, and our Secure Remote Access family of Products, OTaccess, is available in On Premise, Cloud or VM formats. No company is offering channel partners the wide optionality of OT/ICS Cybersecurity products under one umbrella like Bayshore does”, said Kevin Senator, CEO Bayshore Networks.

Bayshore Unidirectional Security Gateways are priced at $15,000, $20,000, 30,000 and $50,000 for the 50MB, 100MB, 1GB and 10GB units respectively.