Thales provides data security and identity protection capabilities through Google Workspace

Thales announced that its CipherTrust Manager and SafeNet Trusted Access have been integrated with Google Workspace Client-side encryption (beta coming soon), a new privacy and confidentiality offering for Google Workspace users.

Providing enhanced key management capabilities and identity protection, customers can benefit from improved regulatory compliance and data ownership by allowing them to maintain ownership of keys used to encrypt Google Workspace documents.

With many countries developing strict data security regulations, such as GDPR and Schrems II in Europe, CCPA in NORAM and NDB in APAC, the regulatory landscape is becoming increasingly complex for organizations to navigate.

What’s more, with three-quarters (74%) of global organizations planning to keep part of their workforce remote after the pandemic, there is an increasing need for a solution that can work and adapt to the regulatory framework wherever they may operate.

Supported by Thales’ CipherTrust Manager and SafeNet Trusted Access, Google Workspace Client-side encryption allows users to encrypt files and folders in Google Drive, including Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides, using keys that are controlled internally by the organization.

By offering both independent key management and identity protection through an external IDP, Thales supports cloud security best practices which call for separating these vital security functions from the data they are designed to protect.

“Data sovereignty is becoming increasingly important, so organizations need a solution that can help them,” said Sebastien Cano, Senior Vice President of Cloud Security and Licensing Solutions at Thales. “With Google Workspace Client-side encryption, customers hold control over their data’s encryption keys and have access to an encryption solution seamlessly. By providing Thales’ data security and identity protection capabilities through Google Workspace, this partnership expands the adoption and usage of one of the best collaboration tools on the market.”

End to end security for Google Workspace

Through this partnership, Thales provides enterprises with the tools to manage how their keys are used, the conditions they set for access and manage an identity service for Workspace users. Organizations will be able to implement conditional access, enforce the appropriate level of authentication and offer smart single sign-on for users logging onto Google Workspace.

The joint solution from Thales gives organizations the power to determine who and how users access Google Workspace, and who can use encryption keys to access a Google Workspace file.