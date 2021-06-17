Auth0 WebAuthn Passwordless enables end-users to log in with a biometric identifier

Auth0 announced the launch of Auth0 WebAuthn Passwordless, an authentication feature that enables end-users to seamlessly log in with a biometric identifier — such as facial recognition or a fingerprint — as a convenient and secure alternative to a traditional password.

Removing the need for long, complex passwords, Auth0 WebAuthn Passwordless provides a frictionless experience for end-users, while reducing the significant password management burden for companies.

Today’s abundance of applications and systems has never had more access points, leaving organizations and their end-users vulnerable to attacks. A reliance on passwords as a primary means of authentication, combined with users’ tendency to reuse passwords across applications, presents a number of security, user experience, and cost issues.

According to a 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report by Verizon, compromised passwords are responsible for 84% of breaches. Passwordless authentication mitigates these challenges, and offers increased security and trust for applications, devices, and services providers; faster and smoother login experiences for their end-users; and cost savings by eliminating the need for password management support.

“Despite ongoing guidance around proper password creation and repeated warnings against password reuse, consumers crave convenience and continue to use the easiest and most convenient path for application access,” said Shiv Ramji, Chief Product Officer at Auth0. “A passwordless future is largely being driven by two primary forces — security and convenience. Companies want to secure the vulnerabilities that come with passwords, and they also want to offer their users a better digital experience. Auth0 WebAuthn Passwordless is a modern option for organizations looking to attract and retain users.”

With Auth0 WebAuthn Passwordless, users can authenticate with Web Authentication-powered (WebAuthn) biometrics, the official web standard for passwordless authentication as published by W3C and used by FIDO, for first-factor authentication. This form of authentication eliminates security weaknesses based on password reuse, since passwords are not required.

Additionally, Auth0 WebAuthn Passwordless is an ideal option for companies looking to build and provide an authentication experience supporting conversion and retention of users who want more choice and less friction in their login experience.

Auth0 WebAuthn Passwordless eliminates the need for users to enter username and password credentials and enables simpler login with a biometric identifier such as facial recognition like Apple Face ID, or a fingerprint scan on a mobile device or laptop. The biometric data remains stored on the device, alleviating privacy and security concerns for end-users.

The feature also allows end-users to progressively enroll devices one at a time, as they use them, without needing a centralized portal, giving them the flexibility of having multiple passwordless authentication options — an advanced, unique capability that maximizes end-user adoption and enables a faster transition from passwords to passwordless, benefiting both end-users and organizations.