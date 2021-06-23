Pondurance acquires Bearing Cybersecurity to help clients assess and remediate security gaps

Pondurance, a provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, acquired advisory and assessment services provider Bearing Cybersecurity.

Under this agreement, Pondurance will integrate Bearing Cybersecurity’s flagship cloud-based platform, MyCyberScorecard, into its portfolio of advisory and managed services solutions. MyCyberScorecard analyzes and visualizes an organization’s cyber exposure to make it easy to identify and prioritize the most significant gaps while developing a plan for cyber resilience.

Pondurance customers can now access this dynamic SaaS solution to have a more streamlined and efficient cybersecurity assessment process that aligns with both internal and external standards and compliance requirements. The platform’s assessment capabilities deliver a health score (MyCyberScore) that highlights potential corporate cybersecurity gaps and provides important remediation recommendations.

Additional customer benefits include:

Accelerated mitigation of cybersecurity gaps and greater cyber resilience

Compliance with industry and regulatory standards including NIST 800-53, NIST CSF, CIS CSC, CMMC, PCI, HIPAA, and NYDFS 500

Insight into current cybersecurity posture via a MyCyberScore

Graphics showing cyber gaps with Dashboards and Heatmaps

Confirmation that third-party and supply chain vendors are conforming to security standards

“One of many issues in the industry is the disconnect between cyber risk and cyber operations, especially when security policies and controls should be aligned to drive security operations but are often not,” said Doug Howard, CEO of Pondurance. “Joining these components and operationally aligning them to reduce risk by understanding your largest cyber gaps is critical. The MyCyberScorecard is a foundational element for Pondurance’s vision to help customers close these gaps.”

Traditionally, organizations had to rely on the organized sharing of information from disparate resources. MyCyberScorecard simplifies that process by collecting information into a single portal that provides a point-in-time integrated assessment of security operations to determine potential gaps and compliance challenges.

With MyCyberScorecard, Pondurance customers will receive intelligent cyber health scores that provide the insight necessary to more effectively manage risk on an ongoing basis. With this solution, customers can be confident they are on the right path while having instant feedback on how policy changes could affect security.