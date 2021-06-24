MariaDB Community Server 10.6 extends JSON and Oracle compatibility

MariaDB announced the general availability of MariaDB Community Server 10.6, a major new release that brings significant advancements to the open source MariaDB community.

MariaDB Community Server 10.6 adds important features for developers with JSON table functionality, frees users from expensive proprietary ties with expanded PL/SQL compatibility and adds powerful insurance for bad database days with atomic DDL that supports MariaDB’s multiple storage engine architecture.

Finally, MariaDB’s columnar engine for powerful analytics received major upgrades for user experience, stability, and new features like disk-based aggregation.

“MariaDB is one of the top relational databases in the world, known for its rapid innovation, strong community and modern architecture that supports workload flexibility,” said Max Mether, co-founder and VP of server product management, MariaDB Corporation. “We’re committed to delivering continued innovation to the community and we’re excited to deliver this year’s release packed with stunning features for both developers and DBAs.”

Innovation for the Community

MariaDB Community Server 10.6 adds major new features, including: