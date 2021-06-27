Zettaset XCrypt Kubernetes Encryption now available on the VMware Marketplace

Zettaset announced that XCrypt Kubernetes Encryption is available on the VMware Marketplace.

VMware Marketplace enables customers to discover and deploy compatible, validated third-party solutions to VMware environments. Once validated, partners can easily publish their solutions for VMware customers across platforms. Customers will be able to access these third-party partner solutions directly from their cloud environments, while also being able to experience the convenience of features such as notifications, reporting, and analytics.

According to a recent study from the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), 78% of organizations leverage Kubernetes within their environments. The rapid adoption of containerized environments has created new data protection challenges that security teams need to address.

Zettaset’s XCrypt Kubernetes Encryption product is a software-defined encryption solution that protects data-at-rest across Kubernetes environments. The solution provides a transparent, high performance layer of security that protects customers’ data no matter where it is stored, helping organizations efficiently transition from DevOps to DevSecOps.

“Leading organizations are finding that integrating security into the technologies and processes required to power DevOps cultures is a difficult and complex task to accomplish,” said Tim Reilly, CEO of Zettaset. “With our XCrypt Kubernetes Encryption solution, customers are able to expand their data protection efforts to containers with ease. This enables them to move at the speed required for innovation, without worrying about the security of their data within these new environments.”

“We are pleased to see Zettaset’s XCrypt Kubernetes Encryption on the VMware Marketplace,” said Ramya Sarangarajan, Director, Product Marketing and Strategy, VMware. “Validated technologies, such as XCrypt Kubernetes Encryption, enable our customers to build, run, manage and secure their applications effectively and efficiently. We’re excited to work with partners such as Zettaset to empower customers to derive the most value from their technology investments.”