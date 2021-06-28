Tufin Rule Lifecycle Management App simplifies and manages the rule certification process

Tufin released Tufin Rule Lifecycle Management (RLM) App, the latest addition to the Tufin Marketplace. The new app simplifies and manages the rule review and certification process by automatically identifying expiring or expired rules and mapping them to their owners, enabling a simple recertification or decertification of rules.

Rule review is typically a complicated task. One of the biggest challenges organizations face in the rule review and recertification process is determining rule ownership. Due to organizational and personnel shifts, application owners and rule owners are constantly changing. In addition, many rules are associated with several owners, and some rules are assigned to inactive owners such as those who have left the company.

Tufin’s Rule Lifecycle Management App enables orchestration of rule recertification across security, network, application owners and development teams. It integrates with CMDBs to map network owners, identifies inactive owners for rule reassignment and orchestrates certification across the right set of rule owners.

RLM automates recertification, rule changes and documentation, and maintains a consistent audit trail of rule certifications. In addition, the app provides a best practices model that network admins can configure for their own use case.

“We’re pleased to offer yet another app in our Marketplace and enable users to solve the common challenge of rule recertification,” said Ofer Or, Vice President of Products at Tufin. “With the Tufin Rule Lifecycle Management App, users can finally comply with rule recertification mandates with ease. The app helps to maintain audit readiness, reduce the likelihood of a data breach, and avoid fines resulting from non-compliance.”