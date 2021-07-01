Action1 RMM enables South Bound Brook School District to secure and support its remote workforce

Action1 announced that its innovative RMM system enabled South Bound Brook School District to dramatically improve security by streamlining remote IT management and support, while achieving significant cost savings.

South Bound Brook School District is a public school district in New Jersey that serves 450 students. When COVID-19 hit and the district switched to remote learning, the IT department needed a solution to properly manage and support its remote endpoints to minimize security risks.

Lenny Libitz, the district’s Chief Technology Officer, chose Action1 RMM since it was cloud-native, cost-effective and included all the features he was looking for. Using the software, the district has gained the following benefits:

Strong security. Action1 RMM automates patch management across all endpoints, including both corporate machines and employees’ personal devices.

IT support for remote workers. Action1 RMM’s integrated remote desktop enables Lenny to provide all staff members with office-quality IT support.

Easy software deployment. Lenny can now onboard new devices in 15 minutes, instead of several hours.

“Action1 RMM fully meets the needs of an educational institution. It enables us to manage our endpoints from the cloud — and to maintain security as a result,” says Lenny Libitz, CTO. “Plus, it saves us several thousand dollars a year, since we do not have to purchase imaging solutions.”

“Remote and hybrid learning are here to stay,” says Alex Vovk, CEO of Action1 Corporation. “We are delighted to support educational institutions with a cost-effective and easy-to-use RMM solution that helps them ensure security and deliver IT support across all their endpoints.”