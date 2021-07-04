Accenture to acquire Trivadis AG to help companies accelerate data-driven transformation

Accenture has entered into an agreement to acquire Trivadis AG, an IT services provider specializing in platforms and solutions that enable highly automated provisioning and innovative use of data.

Trivadis’s team of more than 710 professionals located across Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Denmark, and Romania will join Accenture’s Data & AI team within the Accenture Cloud First group. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

With headquarters in Glattbrugg, Switzerland, Trivadis uses a suite of proprietary accelerators and assets to help companies advance their data platform lifecycles, automate operational tasks in databases, develop data warehouse solutions and accelerate cloud migrations.

Trivadis works with clients to improve their data literacy, drive cloud-based data modernization journeys and deliver actionable insights. Trivadis also helps companies to refine business models and use new capabilities such as automation, AI and cloud services to lay a strategic foundation that draws the greatest possible value from data.

“Data’s worth depends on its accessibility and application. Cloud is the only place where data gains scale, agility and the power to drive reinvention so business can soar. Data is the vital source of business value today. However, the power of data can be limited if locked in legacy, on-premises platforms,” said Karthik Narain, global lead for Accenture Cloud First. “Acquiring Trivadis will strengthen our ability to help clients blend data from different sources together in real-time, build agile reporting, and leverage analytics and AI to create broadly accessible customer, market and operational insights that deliver meaningful business outcomes.”

“Data is fundamental for the development of any business today and has been part of Trivadis’s DNA since the beginning,” said Gerald Klump, co-CEO of Trivadis. “We are excited to join Accenture and to scale our value proposition to a larger client base.”

Ana Campos, co-CEO of Trivadis, added: “Together, we will create great opportunities for our people to develop and become the partner of choice for businesses to harness the power of data in the cloud.”

Frank Riemensperger, market unit lead for Accenture in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Russia, said: “Having Trivadis’s talented team join Accenture will strengthen our data on cloud capabilities with a strong focus on engineering. Combining these specific technological skills with Accenture’s business strategy expertise and global network, will scale our end-to-end data and analytics offering and reinforce Accenture’s cloud and data-driven reinvention strategies.”

Founded in 1994, Trivadis has worked with clients across industries including the public sector, automotive and life science industries. Trivadis has been recognized by the leading Swiss economic weekly Handelszeitung as a top employer in the category “Internet, Telecommunications and IT” for 2021.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.