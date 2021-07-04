Stephanie Broyles joins Fidelis Cybersecurity as CMO

Fidelis Cybersecurity announced the appointment of Stephanie Broyles to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

With over 15 years of experience in senior executive roles and as an advisor and board member to information services and cybersecurity organizations globally, Broyles has a proven track record for successfully driving growth using both direct and channel go-to-market strategies across cloud security initiatives.

In her new role, Broyles will be responsible for leading the Fidelis Cybersecurity global marketing organization to expand the company’s reach in current and new geographies.

“After our recent acquisition of CloudPassage, Fidelis Cybersecurity is one of the few firms with an endpoint, network, and cloud XDR platform focused on helping organizations find and neutralize threats earlier. With Stephanie’s background in building go to market strategies in cloud security as well as channel focused sales, we will be able to accelerate awareness and demand for our Active XDR platform,” said Anup Ghosh, CEO of Fidelis Cybersecurity.

Before Fidelis Cybersecurity, Broyles held leadership positions across high-profile cybersecurity organizations, including CA Technologies, FireEye, and Palo Alto Networks. At Palo Alto Networks, Stephanie served as Managing Director, Global Cloud Security Marketing, where she was hand-selected to build the first global Cloud Service Provider go-to-market plans. Stephanie’s programs achieved 65% YoY revenue growth and influenced multiple Cloud Service Provider partner achievements and industry awards.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Fidelis Cybersecurity, particularly now that they’ve expanded their portfolio to include cloud security and compliance. The combination of technology and talent at Fidelis Cybersecurity makes this a very exciting opportunity. I look forward to working with the rest of the executive team to propel the company forward,” said Stephanie Broyles, CMO of Fidelis Cybersecurity.