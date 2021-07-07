Middle East ICT market expected to reach $95.05 billion by 2025

With the emphasis on reducing dependency on the oil industry, several Middle Eastern countries are formulating strategies to boost the contribution of the Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) market to the gross domestic product (GDP).

Middle East ICT market growth catalyzed by digital transformation

Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis finds that governments’ digital transformation initiatives and enterprises’ acceptance of disruptive technologies catalyze the Middle East ICT market growth. As a result, it is expected to reach $95.05 billion by 2025 from $84.23 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%.

“Rising demand for technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and internet of things (IoT), will drive market growth,” said Shibapriya Saha, Program Manager at Frost & Sullivan. “5G, classrooms of the future, eGovernance, next-generation healthcare, smart cities, smart mobility, and smart tourism are key focus areas for governments and enterprises.”

Saha added: “As enterprises in the Middle East move to the cloud-based model, the region will become one of the most profitable markets for global cloud and data center providers. Industry and technology convergence is redefining organizational boundaries, and the focus is on developing innovative, cross-industry business models, such as FinTech (financial services), EdTech (education), and MarTech (marketing).”

ICT market participants should focus on five key areas