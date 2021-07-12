2020 threat landscape: See what evaded perimeter defenses

Today’s reality is that security breaches are a given. Sophisticated attackers are too numerous and too determined to get caught by perimeter defenses. It’s relatively easy to take advantage of vulnerabilities on the edge of the network or trick a user into granting access to their device.

From there, attackers can lay in wait for days, weeks, or months until the time is right to spread to other more critical systems, deliver a malicious payload, and execute their objective—whatever that may be. It’s not a matter of if an attack will be successful, it’s a matter of when.

Organizations are better served by a security team that shifts its focus from preventing all attacks (which is pretty much impossible) to stopping the spread of attacks once they make that initial breach.

