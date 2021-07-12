Swiss Post acquires Tresorit to further secure its digital services

Tresorit announces that Swiss Post Communications Services acquired a majority stake in the company on July 6. With this acquisition, the two companies will collaborate to further develop privacy-friendly and secure digital services that enable people and businesses to easily exchange information while keeping their data secure and private.

The acquisition will strengthen Tresorit to further expand its presence in its core market including Germany, Austria and Switzerland. While maintaining its current management (founders), brand and service, Tresorit will remain an independent company within Swiss Post Group and will continue to serve its global target regions of EU countries, the UK and the US.

Joint vision of Tresorit and Swiss Post: privacy is key to digitalizing information exchange

“From the very beginning, our mission has been to empower everyone to stay in control of their digital valuables. We are proud to have found a partner in Swiss Post who shares our values on security and privacy and makes us even stronger. We are convinced that this collaboration strengthens both companies and opens up new opportunities for us and our customers”, says Istvan Lam, Co-founder and CEO of Tresorit.

Aiming to digitalize people’s lives while securing their privacy, Swiss Post Communication Services already offers a broad portfolio of digital services such as ePost services and an encrypted e-mail service. Operating under Swiss data protection legislation since the early days, Tresorit’s technology will contribute to expanding Swiss Post’s existing digital product portfolio.

“Tresorit has paved the way for true end-to-end encryption across the software industry over the past decade. With the acquisition of Tresorit, we are strategically expanding our competencies in digital data security and digital privacy, allowing us to further develop existing offers,” says

Nicole Burth, Member of the Group Executive Board and Head of Communication Services at Swiss Post.

“After 10 successful years of protecting the privacy of more than 10.000 organizations and way more end customers, we are thrilled to be part of a digital ecosystem of privacy focused products built by a trustworthy brand like Swiss Post”, Gyorgy Szilagyi, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Tresorit adds.

Tresorit continues to pursue its mission to protect privacy and digital valuables

By offering a secure collaboration platform based on a patented “zero-knowledge” E2EE, Tresorit ensures that control of the data remains in the hands of the owner and no third party can access that besides the sender and the recipient. E2EE was a niche when Tresorit entered the market 10 years ago but has gradually become a standard for data privacy in recent years. As a pioneer of this industry shift, Tresorit received Gartner’s prestigious Customers’ Choice distinction as the first E2EE productivity tool in 2020.

Since 2011, Tresorit has been backed by venture capital from business angels including serial entrepreneurs Márton Szőke, and the Vice President of EPAM at the time, Balázs Fejes, Swiss businessman Andreas Kemi, who has been supporting Tresorit as Chairman of the Board since then, and Márton Anka, the founder of LogMeIn, and financial investors including Euroventures, DayOne Capital and leading CEE venture capital and the private equity firms 3TS Capital Partners and PortfoLion Capital Partners, which invested in the company’s biggest investment round in 2018 to further support the founders’ vision of providing secure data storage and sharing features for their customers.