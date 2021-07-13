Hack The Box launches Academy for Business to help organizations combat cyberattacks

HackTheBox announces Academy for Business, a new interactive skill development course for corporate IT and security teams.

The Academy for Business platform will provide leading training content on offensive, defensive and general cybersecurity methods. Enrolled employees will benefit from unlimited access to security-based learning paths suitable for all professionals, regardless of prior experience.

This new offering from HackTheBox is designed to arm enterprises with a dynamic and learning resource to keep pace with growing and evolving complex cybersecurity challenges.

Cybercrime set new records in the last year, in terms of the quantity of attacks and the cost to businesses. As many as 65% of medium and large businesses in the UK have been hit with an attack in the last year.

Businesses can train and upskill their staff using practical and theoretical material from the Academy for Business, preparing employees for the challenges of modern cybersecurity threats and instilling the mentality needed to proactively secure defences and plug weaknesses. Division leaders can remotely track progress of team members, ensuring staff are on-track to become skilled in security best practice.

Dimitris Bougioukas, Training Director at HackTheBox, comments: “As we emerge from lockdown, and with all signs remote working is here to stay, businesses need to reassess how they are approaching cybersecurity. The old methods of IT and data protection are no longer fit for purpose, and a fundamental rethink is needed by enterprises to ensure they are set up to continuously adapt and evolve to the rapidly changing nature of growing threats. To effectively combat security challenges, enterprises must recognise the importance of an agile, dynamic security team – trained in the mindset of proactive security techniques.”

The training can be completed from any location via a browser-based setup, and businesses can change assigned employees for the training programme per the flexible needs of the team.

Academy for Business represents the latest in HackTheBox’s mission to create a skilled and proactive cybersecurity community. Over 600,000 members already use the various training channels to learn new techniques and stay on top of the latest trends employed by bad actors.

The Academy for Business platform will be available for businesses to enrol staff from September.