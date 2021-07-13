Securonix opens office in Tokyo to enhance its presence in Asia

Securonix announced it has opened its office in Tokyo, Japan, and will be offering a local Securonix Cloud pod in the region. As its platform gains rapid traction among global organizations, this investment in the Asia-Pacific region will enable Securonix to enhance its support for new and existing customers in Japan. Securonix APAC offices now span Tokyo, Singapore and India.

“With years of serving the Japanese market, we’ve seen that organizations in the region are at the forefront of cloud maturity and hybrid adoption,” said Sachin Nayyar, CEO of Securonix. “We’re honored to be in the position today where we can dedicate further resources to ensuring our customers’ and partners’ continued success as they implement cloud-first SIEM.”

As Securonix continues to pioneer the cybersecurity industry with the leading cloud-first SIEM for hybrid and multi-cloud organizations, its platform is generating strong demand in Japan. Securonix’s Next-Gen SIEM platform is delivering on a growing need for analytics-driven detection and automated response by integrating security data lake (SDL), user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA), and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) into a complete, end-to-end security operations platform. Recently enhanced with Securonix Jupiter, the platform today serves half of the Fortune 500 and leading MSSP partners across the globe.

“Beyond cloud adoption, there’s a strong move among Japanese MSSPs to bring managed services and support to customers, serving their cybersecurity needs end-to-end,” said David Wagner, Vice President, Global MSSPs & Systems Integrators at Securonix. “The Securonix platform enables our partners to build and scale solutions in a cost-effective way and couple them with the critical services required to achieve the best possible outcomes for their customers.”