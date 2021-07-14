LogRhythm launches cybersecurity automation tools in Qatar

LogRhythm has released a new set of automation tools to allow organizations to rapidly comply with Qatar’s National Cybersecurity Framework. It provides insights into AI engine rules, investigations, reports and reporting packages, LogRhythm’s GeoIP functionality and the compliance maturity model.

LogRhythm customers can deploy the tools in its NextGen Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platform to rapidly achieve regulatory compliance. It enables organizations to use one-click, out-of-the box automation to meet the minimum cybersecurity requirements for information and technology assets operating within Qatar. The platform combines user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA), network traffic and behavior analytics (NTBA) and security automation and orchestration (SAO) in a single end-to-end solution.

“We are honoured to support organizations operating in Qatar and enable them to rapidly comply with its cybersecurity framework. As the nation prepares for one of the most watched sporting events in the world, it is critical that cybersecurity capabilities are enhanced and optimized to serve a changing digital environment. Automation and use cases will help organizations to scale efficiently to stop new and growing threats,” said Mazen A. Dohaji, Vice President, India, Middle East, Turkey & Africa (iMETA) at LogRhythm. “Our aim is to support the Qatar National Vision 2030 and provide a secure foundation for the future of ICT in Qatar.”

The National Cyber Security Strategy was launched in 2014 as part of the Qatar National Vision 2030. It is in place to establish and maintain a secure cyberspace to safeguard national interests and preserve the fundamental rights and values of Qatar’s society. Collectively, it aims to provide the foundation for protecting against and preparing for cyber threats as well as detecting, responding to, and recovering from threats and challenges.

“LogRhythm is supporting organizations across the Middle East with new levels of automation and visibility across their cybersecurity operations. We are making it simple to comply with local regulations while benefiting from a world-class SIEM platform. Our team understands unique local needs and ensures that our users are ready to proactively stop global cyberthreats,” said Dohaji. “We will continue to roll out new tools in local markets across the Middle East and around the world.”

LogRhythm gives organizations full visibility of their environment in a single pane of glass so SOC can efficiently identify potential threats and minimize risk. It has recently expanded its teams across Egypt, Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and the UAE with a key focus on the public sector.