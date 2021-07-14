Radisys introduces Combo PON Combo PON Optical Line Terminal for broadband service providers

Radisys introduced the Radisys Combo PON Optical Line Terminal (OLT) as part of the Radisys Connect Open Broadband portfolio for broadband service providers.

The complete family of Radisys OLTs includes 16 and 32-port versions—a variant of which is the Radisys white box Combo PON OLT that supports both G-PON (2.488 Gbps downstream / 1.244 Gbps upstream) and XGS-PON (10 Gbps symmetrical) within the same PON port of the OLT. The white box OLTs are based on the VOLTHA/SEBA reference architecture and are field-hardened and scaled for commercial deployments today.

News Highlights

A growing number of global service providers are moving forward with XGS-PON as their next-generation PON technology of choice. Analyst firm Dell-Oro Group predicts XGS-PON will be the favored PON technology for the future.

Radisys’ Combo PON OLT allows broadband providers to take advantage of pervasive G-PON technology while giving them a flexible upgrade path to scale up and rollout XGS-PON deployments without costly rip and replace

Radisys’ Combo PON OLTs are part of the Connect Open Broadband product suite, which includes open and disaggregated software, hardware and management.

The complete family of Radisys OLTs also includes the 16 and 32-port OLTs. The Radisys 32 port G-PON OLT (RLT-3200G) was recently certified for VOLTHA v2.8 through Open Networking Foundation’s Continuous Certification Program.

Radisys’ Combo PON OLT is an open, flexible, highly scalable telco-grade white box designed to address service providers’ key needs.

Full PON port flexibility enables G-PON, XGS-PON or Combo PON (G-PON and XGS-PON) on any port on the same platform.



Open architecture delivers datacenter-driven cost efficiencies and high port densities, making it suitable for residential, cloud and enterprise services to simplify deployments and reduce operating expenses.



Compatibility with any ONF VOLTHA-based software, including Radisys’ Connect Broadband Access Controller (CBAC) software, allows service providers to scale hardware up or down while the management software and all other Connect Open Broadband components remain intact.



Flexibility to deploy virtualized functions either in a distributed fashion running within the OLT CPU, or as a centralized function hosted on an external server or a public or private cloud.

“Radisys’ Combo PON OLTs give broadband providers an optimal economic advantage with the flexibility to use both G-PON and XGS-PON in their networks and through a reduction in space and power consumption,” said Harris Razak, senior vice president of Broadband Access, Radisys. “All products in the Connect Open Broadband portfolio utilize the same management system and controlling software, allowing our provider customers to choose the features and capacity they want while keeping other network elements the same, lowering their total cost of ownership and optimizing their Capex and Opex.”

“We are pleased that Radisys’ 32-port G-PON OLT has been named a certified VOLTHA product within the ONF Continuous Certification Program. This certification, along with the introduction of the Radisys Combo PON OLT with support for VOLTHA/SEBA, offers broadband service providers with greater solution choices for their FTTX deployments,” said Guru Parulkar, ONF Executive Director. “As an ONF Partner Member, Radisys has been instrumental in the development of ONF open reference designs as well as the commercialization of ONF-based solutions. The Continuous Certification Program ensures that service providers can easily identify certified products for specific ONF projects within a vibrant ecosystem of vendors delivering and deploying ONF open source platforms.”