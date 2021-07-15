PureID appoints Jeremiah Grossman as board advisor

Jeremiah Grossman, the world-renowned web security expert, has added a new title to his cv, taking on an advisory role at PureID, the startup on a mission to make cyberspace more resilient and simpler by eliminating passwords.

With 20 years of experience in the security industry, during which he founded WhiteHat Security and built the world’s largest professional “hacking army”, Jeremiah is considered one of the leading authorities on security strategy. His insight and advice are in such demand that he has held over 400 speaking engagements and been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and Forbes.

Jeremiah has an impressive track record of selecting and advising highly successful security start-ups. From today, he will lend extensive and long-term support in an advisory capacity to PureID, the company pioneering passwordless authentication. Celebrating its first full year of operation out of stealth mode, and its recently granted patent for Association-Based-Authentication, PureID welcomes Jeremiah at a crucial point in its journey.

PureAUTH is the flagship product of PureID. It delivers Passwordless-Authentication as a Service, through resilient, multi cloud clusters. PureID supports customers in a range of industries including health care, edutech, gaming, infosec, fintech, manufacturing and services. With Jeremiah’s help, it shall now embark on growth and expansion mode, with plans to expand the business in the US, Europe and Australia where it has already seen success with early adopters. It also hopes to grow its marketing, sales and R&D operations.

Commenting on the appointment, PureID’s Founder, Ajit Hatti, said, “To be able to offer the best authentication service, it’s critical that we’re aware of new techniques, innovative attacks and adversary tactics of the future. This is exactly where Jeremiah leads. His advice will help us to proactively make our authentication service resilient and reliable for all our customers. Not only that, but his rich network will give us an incredible advantage over any other startups in the infosec space and we look forward to building many strategic alliances.”

Hugely impressed by PureID’s innovation in identity and access management and its potential to solve the world’s biggest risk to security – passwords, Jeremiah commented, “The password as we know must finally go away. I’m excited to be joining the PureID team, a company with the technology, pedigree, and vision necessary to make this a reality.”

PureID’s leadership team comprises Ajit Hatti, the serial inventor and innovator with 15 years of experience developing enterprise class security products, and industry veteran and entrepreneur Sumit ‘Sid’ Siddharth. Jeremiah joins PureID’s existing advisors Lamont Orange, CISO of Netskope, Charles Nasser, CEO of Claranet and James Robinson, Deputy CISO of Netskope.