Qrypt Quantum Data at Rest app offers secure data storage with one-time pad encryption

Qrypt unveiled its Quantum Data at Rest (QDAR) application. QDAR provides one-time pad encryption as a data-at-rest solution for companies to secure important files, proprietary information and all mission-critical data. Qrypt’s technology allows businesses to replicate air gapped networks – the highest level of data security used by the CIA.

“The security industry has always warned that keeping data safe meant trusting no one else. We’re simply making that an attainable possibility for anyone to easily deploy,” said Denis Mandich, Qrypt’s CTO and co-founder. “QDAR is the next step in Qrypt’s mission to democratize quantum encryption. Businesses now have access to unbreakable one-time pad encryption to keep their most important files safe from malicious attackers, even in the event of security breaches or data harvesting.”

In today’s world, many applications used to communicate data, including Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Facebook Workplace, are also the data encryption platform. If at any point the service provider is compromised, it is very likely that all customer and user data also becomes compromised. By separating the communication platform from the encryption platform, malicious attackers instead need to simultaneously breach both services to access the valuable data. In a world where “harvest now, decrypt later” tactics are a serious threat, this de-coupled approach vastly improves data security.

QDAR is powered by Qrypt’s patented BLAST algorithm, which leverages quantum random number generation from multiple sources of entropy to produce perfectly random one-time pad. Any user can quickly and easily encrypt sensitive files with quantum random generated one-time pads. Only users with the same pad can decrypt the data to read the files, ensuring important information is kept secret. Businesses can use this network to share sensitive information across a remote workforce without any risk of compromise, a need that has increased during the pandemic.

Because each encryption session and one-time pad are unique and bear no relation to the next session and key, this approach to encryption is the only techniques that cannot be “brute forced” by quantum computing. One-time pad encryption can only be broken if an attacker has access to the specific pool of random numbers used by QDAR to encrypt the data, as well as the specific sampling and extraction parameters unique to that encryption session. Essentially, Qrypt’s QDAR can only be compromised at the point of no return – when a malicious actor already has complete digital or physical access to the user’s devices.

Qrypt’s quantum encryption technology is based on years of research and development with leading engineers, physicists and cryptographers to build a revolutionary new approach to data security for the quantum computing age. The company holds several strategic partnerships with leading domestic and international labs providing exclusive access to novel quantum entropy sources that power Qrypt’s EaaS technologies.

All of the company’s research has been validated by experts in their field, published and evaluated in various recognized peer-reviewed journals. Qrypt also holds an international patent portfolio with eight patents and 100+ claims for its various technologies and solutions in the U.S., Europe, Japan and Korea.