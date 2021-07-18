Exasol joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to help customers realize the true elasticity of the cloud

Exasol announced it is joining the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program is an exclusive, co-sell initiative for AWS Technology partners. As the leading Loading…Loading…in-memorydatabasebuilt for analytics, the program enables Exasol to help more customers realize the true elasticity of the cloud and drives adoption of AWS through significant value incentives.

The Exasol Loading…in-memory, Loading…MPPdatabase is specifically designed for business intelligence (BI), analytics and reporting. Holding the performance record in the Loading…TPC-H benchmarkfor the world’s fastest clustered, decision support database, Exasol allows customers to rapidly process large amounts of data – from 10’s GBs to 100’s TBs data – providing dramatically faster access to analytics.

With this collaboration, customers gain increased value using Exasol with AWS services, saving money and enhancing the performance of their data. Exasol also helps drive increased adoption of AWS, by integrating additional AWS services such as SageMaker, DynamoDB and Kinesis.

‘We are proud to be an AWS ISV Accelerate Partner and expand our collaboration with Amazon through this exclusive, invitation only program,’ said Jurgen Fleiss, Head of Cloud Alliances, Exasol. ‘Being part of the ISV Accelerate Program, enables Exasol to be even more strategically engaged with AWS sellers and customers’

As a data warehouse and analytics engine, Exasol is used in a wide range of Loading…Big Datause cases, including accelerating standard reporting, running multi-user ad-hoc analytics, and performing complex modelling using predictive Loading…in-database analytics. Exasol customers include T-Mobile, Zalando and Flaconi.