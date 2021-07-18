ID Technologies acquires Attila Security to strengthen its position as CSfC solution provider

ID Technologies announced that it has acquired Attila Security, a developer of data security products with customers across the U.S. federal government.

Attila Security will integrate with the company’s Archon secure solutions division, adding complementary product IP and technical capabilities, new customers and greater sales capacity to the Archon secure product portfolio. The addition of Attila will strengthen Archon’s position as a premier Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) enterprise solution provider.

Chris Oliver, CEO of ID Technologies, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome the exceptional people of Attila Security on board. Together, the Archon and Attila Security teams create an CSfC practice that is hard to find anywhere else and boost the company’s value as a CSfC Trusted Integrator. Combining their accredited technology, expertise and experience enhances the performance and scalability of our award-winning Archon solution suite and enables us to bring it to new government and commercial customers.

“The acquisition of Attila Security is part of our investment in new CSfC and ultra-secure product innovations focused on both mobile device and mission platform security, creating new opportunities with customers that need to access classified data from anywhere the mission demands.”

Maryland-based Attila Security was established in 2018 as a cybersecurity company. Since then, it has gained an enviable reputation for the simplicity and effectiveness of its data protection innovations deployed for U.S. national security and commercial customers. Its flagship capability is the Go Silent Platform that enables secure data access globally by creating a true end-to-end encrypted link between end-user devices and enterprise or tactical servers.

The GoSilent Platform utilizes the smallest and lightest National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) and CSfC Certified Hardware Encryptor for secure communications that is compatible with any IP-enabled device and requires near zero configuration. The primary role of GoSilent is to secure agency networks for remote access and enable remote workers with secure access to classified and sensitive data without revealing their identity to any third party, with minimal configuration. GoSilent works at an enterprise scale, and is also used to secure IoT networks, devices and mission systems.

Dylan Conner, ID Technologies’ CTO and President of its Archon division, said: “Archon is the natural home for the Attila Security team. Our existing solution suite already forms a powerful, secure communications system for remote and mobile users enabling CSfC-compliant communications from the edge to the cloud. When combined with Attila Security’s technology, Archon becomes a uniquely comprehensive and certifiable turnkey remote working capability that addresses a wider range of complex and sensitive federal and commercial use cases. We’re excited at the potential of this ground-breaking technology, building on our position as a leading provider of CSfC solutions at an enterprise scale.”

Attila Security CEO Gregg Smith will continue to lead the Attila team as they join ID Technologies, ensuring that their current customers and partners continue to benefit from Attila Security’s products and capabilities.

Commenting on the acquisition, Gregg Smith said: “In thinking about the next strategic move for Attila Security, we talked to several potential investment partners. What made us feel good about ID Technologies was our shared vision and approach to the CSfC marketplace and total alignment on the value of joining forces. Combining GoSilent with Archon creates a full-service CSfC delivery platform that our partners and customers can rely on for the entire CSfC lifecycle. We’re excited for the potential of what we can achieve together.”

ID Technologies is one of The Acacia Group’s focused investments in technology companies developing and delivering products, professional and managed services to enterprise clients and government agencies, with an emphasis on cloud-enabled digital transformation. Acacia’s other investments include Applied Insight and MajorKey Technologies. Together, these Acacia-backed companies enable thousands of government and commercial users to collaborate securely in delivering high-quality services to their customers and the nation.